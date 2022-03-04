UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 726,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $100,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 1,376.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Copart by 139.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

CPRT stock opened at $121.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.76 and a 200-day moving average of $141.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

Copart Company Profile (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.