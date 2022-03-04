UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 91,806 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,806 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.24% of Datadog worth $103,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Datadog by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 210.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 64.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Datadog news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.04, for a total value of $725,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 145,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.24, for a total value of $23,019,489.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 717,466 shares of company stock worth $113,127,944 in the last ninety days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $148.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,120.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $152.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.15. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

