UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,199,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.49% of Church & Dwight worth $99,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,957,000 after buying an additional 205,523 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

Shares of CHD opened at $99.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.52 and a 200 day moving average of $92.15. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total value of $1,644,884.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 809,701 shares of company stock valued at $76,665,302. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

