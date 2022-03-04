UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $94.39 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,164,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,583 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $94,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1,586.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 47,035 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lisa Manzone sold 34,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.11, for a total transaction of $3,308,731.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $823,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

MKC opened at $99.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.21.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

