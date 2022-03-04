UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 171,841 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,650,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,841 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.35% of Baker Hughes worth $90,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 101,199,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,012,092 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,927,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,103,110 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 57,935,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,069 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,207,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,652,000 after acquiring an additional 471,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,927,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,727 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $309,550.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Uwem Ukpong sold 78,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $2,136,552.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,219,029 shares of company stock worth $1,304,812,993. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.69 and a beta of 1.48. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $18.75 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -199.99%.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

