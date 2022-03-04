UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 75,922 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,922 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of M&T Bank worth $108,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of M&T Bank by 27.0% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in M&T Bank by 29.5% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 295,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,044,000 after acquiring an additional 67,243 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 226.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 185,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,684,000 after acquiring an additional 128,667 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the second quarter worth $4,364,000. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its position in M&T Bank by 26.4% during the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 176,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,323,000 after acquiring an additional 36,868 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.81.

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $180.65 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $128.46 and a 52 week high of $186.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $173.72 and its 200-day moving average is $157.30. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.94.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

M&T Bank declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.