UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,003,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,006 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Peloton Interactive worth $87,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 92,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $563,000. Verde Capital Management boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 26,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $65,661.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,768 shares of company stock valued at $347,387. 13.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PTON shares. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.10.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $24.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.19. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.81 and a 1-year high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 59.67% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

