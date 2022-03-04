UBS Group AG Buys 4,130 Shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 312,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,130 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $14,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Huazhu Group by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HTHT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huazhu Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Huazhu Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huazhu Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.62.

HTHT stock opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 131.59 and a beta of 1.37. Huazhu Group Limited has a one year low of $32.99 and a one year high of $61.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

