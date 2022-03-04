UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 181,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $14,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of East West Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $99,956.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWBC stock opened at $83.06 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.87 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.73.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.05). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 45.83% and a return on equity of 15.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.89.

About East West Bancorp (Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.