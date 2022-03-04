UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 271,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,045 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $14,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 2,191 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% during the third quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 199,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 11,340 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock opened at $47.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 18.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day moving average is $53.19. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.66 and a twelve month high of $65.74.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 59.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.59%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.