UBS Group AG Has $13.20 Million Stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

UBS Group AG increased its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $13,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WMS Partners LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $419.82 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1 year low of $338.79 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $418.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $468.26. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 96.96, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 29.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $532.33.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

