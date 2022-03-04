UBS Group AG Increases Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 68.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 329,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 133,899 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $13,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 49.0% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. 68.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.75.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $43.41 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $50.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $421.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.44 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 3.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -341.93%.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The company owns office, retail, merchandise mart properties and other real estate and related investments. Its office properties include various building office complexes and Bank of America Center in San Francisco. The company’s retail properties include shopping centers, regional malls single tenant retail assets.

