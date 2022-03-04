UBS Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €82.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €82.00 ($92.13) price objective on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €87.50 ($98.31) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($98.88) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($121.35) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €91.58 ($102.90).

BNR stock opened at €71.40 ($80.22) on Monday. Brenntag has a 52 week low of €43.06 ($48.38) and a 52 week high of €56.25 ($63.20). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €80.21.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

