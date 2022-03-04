UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) a €7.25 Price Target

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €7.25 ($8.15) price objective by equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LHA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($5.09) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €5.20 ($5.84) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.20) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($7.98) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €7.25 ($8.14).

ETR:LHA opened at €6.08 ($6.84) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a PE ratio of -1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €6.99 and its 200 day moving average is €6.88. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of €5.24 ($5.89) and a 12 month high of €12.96 ($14.56).

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

