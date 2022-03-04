UBS Group Reiterates €141.00 Price Target for Symrise (FRA:SY1)

UBS Group set a €141.00 ($158.43) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €111.00 ($124.72) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($149.44) target price on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €131.00 ($147.19) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €106.00 ($119.10) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €126.00 ($141.57) price target on shares of Symrise in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €121.50 ($136.52).
Symrise stock opened at €107.15 ($120.39) on Monday. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($64.00) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($82.56). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €113.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of €118.64.
Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.
