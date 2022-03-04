Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $53.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Shares of UCTT opened at $42.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.98. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $615.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.72 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence L. Granger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $152,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

