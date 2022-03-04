Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) CAO Sells $45,340.36 in Stock

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $45,340.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

UA opened at $14.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.30. Under Armour, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UA. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,387,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,438,000 after purchasing an additional 122,446 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 627,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,319,000 after purchasing an additional 324,058 shares in the last quarter. 35.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.75.

About Under Armour (Get Rating)

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.