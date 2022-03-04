Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,561 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at about $26,781,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 34.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,853,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,584,000 after buying an additional 730,834 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 7.3% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,627,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,563,000 after buying an additional 381,398 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 61,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 2.7% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 33.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.21 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial started coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BTIG Research raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Under Armour from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

