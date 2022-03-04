Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €39.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €39.00 ($43.82) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($47.19) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($38.20) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €35.50 ($39.89) price objective on shares of Uniper in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €36.47 ($40.97).

Uniper stock opened at €20.50 ($23.03) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Uniper has a 1 year low of €28.78 ($32.34) and a 1 year high of €42.45 ($47.70). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €38.92 and its 200-day moving average price is €37.75.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

