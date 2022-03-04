United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UPS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut United Parcel Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.48.

UPS stock opened at $212.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.45. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.55 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $184.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.13.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.94%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 5,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total value of $1,291,631.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,661 shares of company stock worth $5,652,218. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

