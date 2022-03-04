United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $175.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “United Therapeutics reported dismal fourth-quarter results, missing estimates on both counts. However, demand for United Therapeutics' treprostinil medicines, Remodulin, Tyvaso and Orenitram is strong despite generic concerns and competitive pressure. Its newly launched expanded indications for Orenitram and Tyvaso and pipeline have the potential to drive long-term growth. The company is progressing rapidly toward its goal of 6,000 patients on Tyvaso therapy by 2022. However, competition in the PAH market is increasing. Importantly, though United Therapeutics is a leader in PAH, lack of product as well as pipeline diversification beyond PAH is a concern. The potential impact of Remodulin generics is also a concern. The CRL to Tyvaso DPI NDA also delayed the therapy’s approval.”

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on UTHR. BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.17.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $174.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.61. United Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $155.71 and a 12-month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $415.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.59 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 27.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,082 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total value of $623,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.53, for a total value of $1,173,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,328 shares of company stock valued at $8,527,616 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

