Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.660-$1.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

NASDAQ UNIT opened at $13.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average is $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $293.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.19 million. Uniti Group had a negative return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 3.74%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,709,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,916,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,153,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,541 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 945,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 33,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 843,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,821,000 after acquiring an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

