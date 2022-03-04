Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) PT Raised to $35.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Univar Solutions from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.63.

NYSE:UNVR opened at $30.89 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $31.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $694,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Powell sold 22,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $618,069.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,859 shares of company stock worth $1,916,968. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Univar Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 1,239.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Univar Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. 94.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

