Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.20. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $4.94, with a volume of 496,405 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.41 million, a P/E ratio of -49.40 and a beta of 1.81.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Universal Security Instruments in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 91,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc designs and markets a variety of safety products consisting primarily of smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms and related products. Most products require minimal installation and are designed for installation by the consumer without professional assistance, and are sold through retail stores.

