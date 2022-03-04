Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.08. B. Riley also issued estimates for Urban Outfitters’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on URBN. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.86.

Shares of URBN opened at $27.09 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.19 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

