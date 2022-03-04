Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Barclays

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on URBN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Shares of URBN traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.01. 19,674 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.09). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 35.3% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 8,698,955 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $258,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,175 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 45,491.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,091,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,521 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,936,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $115,575,000 after acquiring an additional 871,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,143,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $268,451,000 after acquiring an additional 802,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 846,489 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,132,000 after acquiring an additional 800,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs, and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

