US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Bought by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,339 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ECOL. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in US Ecology by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,900 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in US Ecology by 287.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,365,000 after buying an additional 1,475,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of US Ecology by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,113,000 after acquiring an additional 37,991 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of US Ecology by 5,154.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,008,000 after purchasing an additional 697,718 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,866,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Get US Ecology alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECOL. UBS Group lowered US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of ECOL stock opened at $47.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.59. US Ecology, Inc. has a one year low of $26.26 and a one year high of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $261.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. US Ecology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

US Ecology Profile (Get Rating)

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment includes a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.