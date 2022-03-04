Utah Retirement Systems Has $202,000 Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 74.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,574 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the third quarter worth $118,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $87.41 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.00 and a 12 month high of $115.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.59 and a 200-day moving average of $84.28. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The company had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

