Utah Retirement Systems Invests $260,000 in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRVI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 10.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,543,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,067,000 after acquiring an additional 523,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,632,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,377,000 after purchasing an additional 700,552 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,186,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,695,000 after purchasing an additional 158,590 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,058,000 after purchasing an additional 636,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 1,911.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,488,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,052 shares during the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRVI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

Shares of MRVI opened at $39.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.86. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $63.55.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 122.14% and a net margin of 22.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

