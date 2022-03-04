Utah Retirement Systems Purchases 200 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Capri were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CPRI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Capri in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Capri during the first quarter worth about $4,158,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Capri by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capri by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $64.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.43 and a 200-day moving average of $59.55. Capri Holdings Limited has a one year low of $44.25 and a one year high of $72.37.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Capri had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 34.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Jr. Edwards sold 12,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $809,008.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John D. Idol sold 72,397 shares of Capri stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.39, for a total value of $5,096,024.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,271 shares of company stock valued at $5,955,451 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CPRI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Capri from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.05.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

