Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Valens stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. 85,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. Valens has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.31.
Valens Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens (VLNCF)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.