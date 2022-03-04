Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF) Lowered to Underperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Valens (OTCMKTS:VLNCF – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Valens stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.77. 85,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,854. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200-day moving average is $2.24. Valens has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $3.31.

Valens Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Valens Company Inc, engages in the development and manufacturing of cannabinoid based products. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Analytical Testing segments. The Cannabis Operation segment provides extraction, post processing, and white label manufacturing under the standard processing and standard cultivation license issued by Health Canada.

