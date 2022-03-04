Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 14,100 Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bitfarms in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. 14.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BITF stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $740.52 million and a P/E ratio of -374.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bitfarms Ltd. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $9.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bitfarms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Bitfarms Ltd., a blockchain infrastructure company, mines for cryptocurrency coins and tokens in North America. The company owns and operates server farms comprising computers that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees.

