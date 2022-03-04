Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,893 SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 137.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 95.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $72.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.77. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

