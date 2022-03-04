Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 469 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,044,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 784,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,396,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

Humana stock opened at $436.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $424.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 24.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

