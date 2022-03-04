Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 5.5% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Progressive by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,193 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in Progressive by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in Progressive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

NYSE:PGR opened at $105.08 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $86.76 and a twelve month high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.66 and a 200-day moving average of $98.81. The firm has a market cap of $61.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). Progressive had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.05%.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.49, for a total value of $116,935.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,763 shares of company stock valued at $7,428,967 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

