Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Valley National Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 32.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valley National Bancorp to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.6%.

VLY stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,583. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Valley National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $353.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,064,000 after buying an additional 821,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,963,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,367,000 after buying an additional 621,791 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,200,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after buying an additional 520,086 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 958,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,182,000 after buying an additional 199,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 933,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,834,000 after purchasing an additional 294,440 shares during the period. 63.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VLY. Zacks Investment Research raised Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.15.

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

