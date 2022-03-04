VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Stake Raised by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF were worth $657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA OIH opened at $253.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.16. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a 52 week low of $164.41 and a 52 week high of $254.77.

