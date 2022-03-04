Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $55.11

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $55.11 and last traded at $55.11, with a volume of 71962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.51.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.55.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000.
Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.
