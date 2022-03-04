Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,274,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 9.8% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $65,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,285.7% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.35. The company had a trading volume of 398,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,678,195. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $46.09 and a one year high of $53.49.

