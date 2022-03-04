Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $45.84

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $45.84 and last traded at $45.89, with a volume of 84342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.66.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,801,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,890,060,000 after buying an additional 316,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,062,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,642,162,000 after buying an additional 3,625,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 107,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after buying an additional 26,064 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

