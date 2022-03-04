Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Position Boosted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,455 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,917 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $5,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VFVA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter worth about $3,357,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 5,333.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 29,921 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the second quarter valued at approximately $377,000.

BATS VFVA opened at $105.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.75 and its 200 day moving average is $103.33.

