Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 80,481 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 771,208 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

VRNS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.40.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $42.35 on Friday. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.11 and a 52-week high of $73.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 30.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

