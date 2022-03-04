VAULT (VAULT) Hits Market Capitalization of $712,730.89

VAULT (CURRENCY:VAULT) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. One VAULT coin can currently be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00003189 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VAULT has a total market cap of $712,730.89 and approximately $251.00 worth of VAULT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VAULT has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00041767 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,727.39 or 0.06577304 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,608.99 or 1.00343181 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00045734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.79 or 0.00047715 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00026352 BTC.

VAULT Profile

VAULT’s total supply is 3,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 538,935 coins. VAULT’s official Twitter account is @VaultInvest and its Facebook page is accessible here

VAULT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VAULT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VAULT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VAULT using one of the exchanges listed above.

