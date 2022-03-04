Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

Vaxxinity Inc (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.86. Vaxxinity shares last traded at $4.86, with a volume of 4 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAXX. Bank of America began coverage on Vaxxinity in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vaxxinity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Vaxxinity in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.14.

Vaxxinity (NASDAQ:VAXX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxxinity Inc will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAXX. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxxinity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,619,000.

Vaxxinity Company Profile (NASDAQ:VAXX)

Vaxxinity Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immunotherapeutic vaccines to democratize health. Vaxxinity Inc is based in DALLAS, Texas.

