Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Downgraded by Bank of America to Neutral

Bank of America cut shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Bank of America currently has $220.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $300.00.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VEEV. TheStreet lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.79.

NYSE:VEEV traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $191.22. 8,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,974. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a 52 week low of $187.57 and a 52 week high of $343.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $276.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VEEV. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,356,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,946,000 after purchasing an additional 779,607 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $195,153,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,145,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,242,000 after buying an additional 695,661 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,222,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,081,352,000 after buying an additional 612,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $150,141,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

