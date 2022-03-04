Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Cut to $260.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $335.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VEEV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Veeva Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Veeva Systems stock traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.99. 26,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,120,974. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $187.57 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.02.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.59% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total value of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 312.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

