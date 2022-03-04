Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) & Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Financial Survey

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Rating) and Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Velo3D shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings for Velo3D and Sumitomo Heavy Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67 Sumitomo Heavy Industries 0 1 0 0 2.00

Velo3D presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.38%. Given Velo3D’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Sumitomo Heavy Industries.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Velo3D and Sumitomo Heavy Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A Sumitomo Heavy Industries $8.01 billion 0.36 $251.59 million $0.64 9.17

Sumitomo Heavy Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and Sumitomo Heavy Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D N/A N/A N/A Sumitomo Heavy Industries 3.72% 7.74% 3.85%

Summary

Sumitomo Heavy Industries beats Velo3D on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velo3D Company Profile (Get Rating)

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy equipment and industrial machineries. It operates through the following segments: Machinery Components, Precision Machinery, Construction Machinery, Industrial Machinery, Ships, Environmental Facilities & Plants and Others. The Machinery Components segment manufactures power transmission and control equipment inverters. The Precision Machinery segment includes plastic injection molding machines, plasma coating systems, laser processing systems, cryogenic equipment, transfer molding press machines, precision forgings, and defense equipment. The Construction Machinery segment consists of hydraulic excavators, mobile cranes, and road machinery. The Industrial Machinery segment produces material handling systems, turbines, pumps, forging machines, logistics and handling systems, and cyclotrons. The Ships segment builds ships and vessels. The Environmental Facilities & Plants segment handles power generation, industrial wastewater treatment, water and sewage treatment, landfill leachate treatment systems, air pollution control, chemical process equipment plants, pressure vessels, mixing vessels, steel structure

