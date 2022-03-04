Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) PT Lowered to $5.90

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $7.50 to $5.90 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VLDR has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Velodyne Lidar from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $8.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Velodyne Lidar from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.27.

Shares of NASDAQ VLDR opened at $2.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. Velodyne Lidar has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $16.11. The company has a market cap of $580.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Velodyne Lidar had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 462.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Velodyne Lidar will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder David S. Hall sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $18,420,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,022,785 shares of company stock valued at $18,527,209. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLDR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,846 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,492 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,848,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079,557 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 1,033.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 849,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 774,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Velodyne Lidar by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,392,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after acquiring an additional 741,271 shares during the last quarter. 15.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

