Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

VCYT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Veracyte from $62.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.78.

Shares of VCYT stock opened at $26.02 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $59.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.00.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Veracyte by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Veracyte by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Veracyte by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Veracyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Veracyte by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

