Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Position Boosted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $28,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,541,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,386,000 after buying an additional 189,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,071,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $613,560,000 after buying an additional 51,690 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,994,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,719,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,293,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $464,582,000 after buying an additional 1,189,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,746,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,749,000 after buying an additional 609,325 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VRSK traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $183.22. 2,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,217,462. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $231.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $199.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.50.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,946 shares of company stock worth $45,429,668 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

